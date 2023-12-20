Fargana ton propels Bangladesh to 222-4 in second South Africa ODI

Sports

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Fargana Hoque's second ODI hundred propelled Bangladesh women's team to 222-4 after 50 overs against South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series in Potchefstroom.

Fahima Khatun played a good hand with almost a run-a-ball 46*. She added 92 off 108 with Fargana for the fourth wicket to take Bangladesh past 200.

Fargana, who got to her fifty in 90 balls, notched up the 165-ball hundred in the penultimate over. She was run out for a well-constructed 102 off 167 in the final over.

Marizanne Kapp was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa with two wickets for 21 runs.

