Fans ejected after racial abuse aimed at Ross Taylor

Two spectators were ejected from the ground on the fifth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand on Tuesday after shouting abuse at the New Zealanders.

International Cricket Council (ICC) general manager of marketing and communications Claire Furlong posted on her Twitter feed that two individuals had been identified and removed from the venue at The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton, England, for their conduct on day five of the test between the Black Caps and India.

"We received reports of abuse directed at the New Zealand players," a spokesman for the International Cricket Council said. "Our security team was able to identify the culprits and they were ejected from the ground."

A report on news website stuff.co.nz said a complaint had been made by a New Zealand follower watching the match on television. He said the abuse had included racist comments directed at batsman Ross Taylor, whose mother comes from Samoa.

There were reports of alleged racial abuse of Black Caps veteran Ross Taylor, but Stuff understands there has been no verification of racial abuse from security at the venue or the players.

"There is a patron yelling abuse at the NZ team. There's been some pretty inappropriate stuff throughout the day, including reports of racist abuse directed at LRPL Taylor," wrote Dominic da Souza on the social media platform.

Black Caps bowling star Tim Southee said the side was unaware of problems with the crowd.

Taylor made 11 in New Zealand's first innings as the Black Caps were dismissed for 249, giving them a first innings lead of 32. India reached 64-2 by stumps, with one more day to play.