'Every week it seems like a new record': Fernandes pays homage to Ronaldo's 700th club goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal in Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton on Sunday, and after the game, Bruno Fernandes credited it to Ronaldo's hunger.

Ronaldo replaced Anthony Martial, who had a back injury, and scored after racing onto Casemiro's pass.

After Alex Iwobi gave Everton the lead with a long-range strike, Antony scored for United to make him the first player in Premier League history to score in his first three games.

The 700th goal Ronaldo scored for a club came 20 years and two days after his first (for Sporting CP against Moreirense on October 7, 2002). It also got him off the mark for the Premier League season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had endured a frustrating campaign prior to his outing at Goodison Park, only starting one league match under Erik ten Hag, and Fernandes was delighted to see him find the net.

"It is tough still counting goals for Cristiano because every week it seems like a new record," Fernandes told BT Sport.

"We're really happy because he has been working hard to get this goal, we saw it last Thursday, it was tough for him. Today he got the goal and the win.

"That's most important for Cristiano, I think, that the team wins, and obviously as a striker he wants to score goals and we are really happy for that."

United's comeback makes them the first team to win 100 Premier League games after conceding first, and Ten Hag was impressed by the Red Devils' response to Iwobi's fifth-minute strike.

"We were quickly 1-0 down but the reaction of the team was good," Ten Hag told BT Sport. "One of our aims is to deal better with setbacks and they stayed composed. It was quite impressive from our side.

"In the first half we were pressing well. Everton did not come out and it was difficult for them to get a lot of crosses in, we didn't allow them and I am happy with that.

"Casemiro will anticipate quickly, and we saw during the game how important he is, winning a lot of balls. He also played the ball for the goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. He grew into the game.

"Once again, we were happy with all the subs, Ronaldo coming on and getting the winning goal, and Rapha [Varane] showed his importance with his organisation and heading capacity."