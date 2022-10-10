'Every week it seems like a new record': Fernandes pays homage to Ronaldo's 700th club goal

Sports

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 04:16 pm

Related News

'Every week it seems like a new record': Fernandes pays homage to Ronaldo's 700th club goal

"It is tough still counting goals for Cristiano because every week it seems like a new record," Fernandes told BT Sport.

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 04:16 pm
&#039;Every week it seems like a new record&#039;: Fernandes pays homage to Ronaldo&#039;s 700th club goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal in Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton on Sunday, and after the game, Bruno Fernandes credited it to Ronaldo's hunger.

Ronaldo replaced Anthony Martial, who had a back injury, and scored after racing onto Casemiro's pass.

After Alex Iwobi gave Everton the lead with a long-range strike, Antony scored for United to make him the first player in Premier League history to score in his first three games.

The 700th goal Ronaldo scored for a club came 20 years and two days after his first (for Sporting CP against Moreirense on October 7, 2002). It also got him off the mark for the Premier League season.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had endured a frustrating campaign prior to his outing at Goodison Park, only starting one league match under Erik ten Hag, and Fernandes was delighted to see him find the net.

"It is tough still counting goals for Cristiano because every week it seems like a new record," Fernandes told BT Sport.

"We're really happy because he has been working hard to get this goal, we saw it last Thursday, it was tough for him. Today he got the goal and the win.

"That's most important for Cristiano, I think, that the team wins, and obviously as a striker he wants to score goals and we are really happy for that."

United's comeback makes them the first team to win 100 Premier League games after conceding first, and Ten Hag was impressed by the Red Devils' response to Iwobi's fifth-minute strike.

"We were quickly 1-0 down but the reaction of the team was good," Ten Hag told BT Sport. "One of our aims is to deal better with setbacks and they stayed composed. It was quite impressive from our side.

"In the first half we were pressing well. Everton did not come out and it was difficult for them to get a lot of crosses in, we didn't allow them and I am happy with that.

"Casemiro will anticipate quickly, and we saw during the game how important he is, winning a lot of balls. He also played the ball for the goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. He grew into the game.

"Once again, we were happy with all the subs, Ronaldo coming on and getting the winning goal, and Rapha [Varane] showed his importance with his organisation and heading capacity."

 

 

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Bruno Fernandes / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Blast hits Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

1h | Videos
Local airlines spreading wings

Local airlines spreading wings

1h | Videos
Underestimating the Nobel Peace Prize

Underestimating the Nobel Peace Prize

4h | Videos
Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows