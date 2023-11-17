Everton deducted 10 points for breach of financial rules

AFP
17 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 06:38 pm

Everton deducted 10 points for breach of financial rules

The league referred Everton to an independent commission in March for an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules. The club issued a statement confirming its intention to appeal against the sanction.

17 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 06:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Everton have been docked 10 points after breaching Premier League financial rules, the English top flight announced on Friday.

The league referred Everton to an independent commission in March for an alleged breach of its profitability and sustainability rules. The club issued a statement confirming its intention to appeal against the sanction.

