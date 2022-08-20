End of an era: Modric, Kroos bid emotional farewell to Casemiro

Manchester United have agreed a fee reported to be £60million plus £10m in add-ons to take the midfielder to Old Trafford.

The Brazil international is set to sign a four-year deal with the Red Devils, who are bottom of the Premier League after losing their first two Premier League games under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The deal came quickly after United lost their two opening games of the season. They swooped in with a purpose and the Brazilian was convinced to take on the new challenge.

It is clearly a decision that shocked many across the football world, including those inside the Real Madrid dressing room. However, the deal has been done and now Casemiro's partners in crime, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, have sent their emotional farewell letters to their departing teammate and friend via Spanish publication Marca.

Kroos began his letter with an anecdote about the Brazilian's work ethic. "With you, my dear Case, it was impossible not to break a sweat... in any situation. Because you wouldn't let us relax even in the Turkish bath. Meeting there was another torment: you told someone to go and you almost had exercise bikes and weights ready."

He then gave a short message to the Manchester United players who will soon share a dressing room with the Brazilian: "A warning for your new colleagues to know. Because with you even the Turkish bath was a gym... and you only allow people to lie down when it's time to do sit-ups."

The German then became emotional as he said, "I'm going to miss you. As an exemplary professional. As a top player. As a fighter who saved me from several... But, above all, as a good person."

"We have made history, damn it! What a legendary period...Now our sporting paths are parting, but our friendship remains. I can assure you of that," he added, before wishing Casemiro the best in his future.

Kroos also shared a post on social media, showing off a series of photos of the three of them along with all the finals they won together. "You won't find a lost final in this combination. Says it all! Gonna miss it. Gonna miss you," he said.

Modric also spoke fondly about Casemiro and recalled their first year with the Spanish giants. "Dear Case, I still remember your debut with our club. How nervous you were! I asked you to be calm and now I think about it and look how it turned out. What you have achieved! It was also my first season and neither of us could have imagined what soccer had in store for us."

Indeed, the pair of them have reached tremendous heights that most footballers could only dream of.

"You have become a real leader. You have been one for your teammates and for Madridismo. We will always remember you," added Modric.

The Croatian then spoke about the moments he shared with Casemiro behind the scenes. "We have won a lot together, but I'll keep the moments that nobody sees. With the day-to-day work in Valdebebas. And above all with the jokes, because you were always in a good mood, even in moments of tension or when there were mistakes.

Those laughs with you gave me peace of mind. Just like looking back and seeing you, knowing there's going to be a lot of "Njega-Njega". You've been the best bodyguard in the world."

While clearly saddened by the departure, Modric also wished nothing but the best for his former teammate.

The midfield trio spent seven successful seasons together, winning the Champions League five times along with three La Liga titles, three FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, and a Copa del Rey.