How is the state of umpiring in Bangladesh?

Bangladesh have been playing international cricket for as many as 37 years and during this period, they have tasted a fair amount of success across formats. People all over the country are obsessed with cricket. One of the most indispensable parts of the great game is umpiring. Has umpiring in this country seen enough progress over the years?

A recent incident can give you the answer. After allegations of questionable umpiring were made by players and coaches during the recently concluded National Cricket League (NCL), seven umpires were barred from officiating in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). The incident pretty much sums up the state of umpiring in the country.

There has been a lot of criticism but nothing has changed regarding the quality of umpiring. In particular, almost every year players show dissent to umpires' decisions in the 50-over tournament Dhaka Premier League (DPL). It was in this tournament that Shakib Al Hasan kicked the stumps after an apparently wrong call from the umpire. Heated arguments with umpires and threats of walkover are quite common as well.

Poor and biased umpiring often sparks debates in the cricketing fraternity. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has hardly taken a step despite numerous promises.

Amid these, a few umpires have made it to the international level. The likes of Nadir Shah, Enamul Haque, Sharfuddoula Ibn Shahid, Anisur Rahman and Masudur Rahman have officiated international matches as umpires. Among the select group of people, Sharfuddoula's umpiring career has been quite illustrious, having been the only Bangladeshi umpire to officiate in the 50-over Men's World Cup.

Sharfuddoula, who stood in five matches in the 2023 World Cup, told The Business Standard (TBS), "We have not made any progress at all in terms of umpiring. We make progress but then lag behind. Overall, there is not much progress. If we cannot set the process right, there will be no improvement. There might be one [good umpire] once in a blue moon, but there will be no one to pick him."

"No improvement is possible if you don't develop a structure," said the 47-year-old. "But it won't be right to say that there has been no progress. I went to the World Cup and officiated in Tests. But there should have been more progress. Our umpires worked in the Asia Cup and the World Cup qualifiers. But things should have been better."

Sharfuddoula stressed developing a proper structure. "The assessment should be based on merit. If the structure is not right, there will be no improvement. Cricket is advancing, and so is umpiring. But we are stuck. Not only giving decisions but also controlling players and communicating with them are important."

Former Bangladesh assistant coach and successful local coach Mohammad Salahuddin said, "For me, there has been no progress. The standard of some umpires is good. Those who were conscious of the profession have made progress. Those who have been honest have done well. But overall the quality has not increased."

Former Bangladesh head coach Sarwar Imran reckons the undue influence of clubs is behind the lack of progress. "There are a few good umpires. I think if there is no undue club influence, then the umpiring sector will see some improvement. There are instances of biased umpiring. If this is not abolished, things will not improve. Just like our domestic cricket, the state of umpiring is bad in our country, to be honest."

Why former cricketers don't become umpires

According to Sharfuddoula, the lack of financial security in this profession could be the main reason. "[Enamul Haque] Moni bhai was there, Anisur [Rahman] bhai did some umpiring, I am here. We played cricket for the country. Nadir [Shah] bhai played cricket for so long. Nadir bhai was removed, Moni bhai retired, and Anisur bhai went abroad. The number [of former cricketers in umpiring] is less and it should have been more."

"It's a difficult path and not very familiar. If you are a coach, you will be addressed as Sir. The umpires are not so respected, so cricketers don't want to come. There is the issue of financial security as well. We did not have any pioneers [in this sector]. We did not know if there was any elite umpire in the country. With the experience of umpiring, you won't get any job. For these challenges, former cricketers don't consider umpiring as a career," he said.

"Bad behaviour from players affects the umpires. You have to develop a thick skin which a few people have. There are many issues in the country. Here you are not appreciated. You have to have fire in the belly and a thick skin. You cannot survive without that. If I did not have that, I would have disappeared 10 years ago. The Shakibs and Tamims won't come [in this sector] because they have earned way more money. They might become coaches where the money is better," he added.

Salahuddin stated, "Financial security is the main reason. There is not much money in umpiring. If there is more money, former cricketers will come. There is an issue of respect as well. We see what happens in domestic cricket and how embarrassing it gets sometimes."

Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu, the BCB's umpiring committee chairman, told TBS, "Money is a big issue. Because of this, former cricketers don't come in umpiring. For example, a cricketer gets Tk5 lakh by playing [a cricket match]. Who will slog for Tk25,000? So, the payment needs to be more for cricketers to come. I have appealed for a 15% raise. There is also a chance of getting disrespected by players."

The process of becoming an umpire and payments

Just like other countries, anyone can be an umpire. But for this, you have to have a minimum educational qualification of HSC and your age should be under 35. But the BCB relaxed the rule for the cricketers. There are a few processes you need to go through. The board releases a circular and selected applicants have to sit for a written test. Then a select group of passed applicants are called.

They are then made prepared through training and given on-field assignments. The umpires part of the BCB list are given duties in their respective districts. Based on their performances there, they are promoted to school and age-level cricket.

Those part of the umpiring panel have to go through a more rigorous process. They have to enroll in umpiring courses after that. After the Level-1 course, they are promoted to the third and second division. The umpires are given duties in first-class and List-A games after completing Level-2.

To become an ICC umpire, one has to finish Level-3 and take part in a refreshers' course and have the ability to write reports.

The umpires are paid Tk40,000 for officiating in first-class matches in Bangladesh. Reserve umpires get Tk25,000. While they get Tk23,000 in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match, the payment is much less - Tk10,000 - in the DPL. The umpires get the same amount as in the DPL in A-team games.

In first and second-division cricket, they get more than Tk6,000 per match. In the third division, the amount is Tk3,000. They get Tk2,500 per match in age-level cricket. The tax cut at all levels is 10%.