Edgbaston thriller: Captain Cummins thwarts England's Bazball as Australia win 1st Ashes Test

Sports

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 12:33 am

Pat Cummins was the hero for Australia on the 5th and final day of the 1st Ashes Test match in Edgbaston to defeat hosts England by 2 wickets.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pat Cummins was the hero for Australia on the 5th and final day of the 1st Ashes Test match in Edgbaston to defeat hosts England by 2 wickets.

In a match that ebbed and flowed and could have gone either way, it was Australia that held their nerves to finish over the line in the final session of the day.

Australia were struggling at 227-8, still 54 runs shy of a victory target of 281, when skipper Pat Cummins was joined in the middle by tailender Nathan Lyon.

But the pair's unbroken stand of 55 saw Australia, who finished on 282-8, home with Cummins hitting the winning boundary to finish on 44 not out.

More to follow...

