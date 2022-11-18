Dua Lipa, Shakira among artists who have refused to perform in Qatar WC opening ceremony

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 05:47 pm

Dua Lipa, Shakira among artists who have refused to perform in Qatar WC opening ceremony

The artists who have agreed to perform in Qatar are J Balvin, Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul, Nora Fatehi, Black Eyed Peas, Jungkook of BTS, Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares.

Dua Lipa, Shakira among artists who have refused to perform in Qatar WC opening ceremony

It has been a tough road for Qatar in hosting the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022, with many countries criticising the decision. Other than accusations of buying votes for their bids, the country also finds itself embroiled in countless human rights issues. Meanwhile, many football players like Portugal's Bruno Fernandes and Denmark's Christian Eriksen have spoken against the Arab country hosting the World Cup. Many musicians have also refused to perform in the World Cup, with Dua Lipa recently joining the list. Shakira, who was supposed to be a guest performer, also backed out after receiving criticism for accepting to perform at the opening ceremony.

The artists who have agreed to perform in Qatar are J Balvin, Robbie Williams, Jason Derulo, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul, Nora Fatehi, Black Eyed Peas, Jungkook of BTS, Nicki Minaj, Maluma and Myriam Fares.

Clarifying her stance on Qatar hosting the World Cup, Dua Lipa said via Instagram, "I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup. One Love, Dua."

Meanwhile, Rod Steward was also approached to perform but he declined the offer. "They offered me a huge amount of money, over a million dollars for the performance, but I turned it down because I don't think it's right to go to a country with those ideas and values. I also think the Iranians should also stop supplying them with weapons", he explained.

The World Cup is scheduled to begin on November 20, with Qatar facing Ecuador in the opener, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. Also, Lionel Messi's Argentina will begin their campaign on November 22 against Saudi Arabia and Portugal will face Ghana in their opener on November 24.

