Dua Lipa tops UK charts

'Levitating' singer Dua Lipa's album, 'Radical Optimism' finds its way to No. 1 at UK's album charts.

The new album has found its way to the top, with one of the best-performing opening weeks compared to other British acts so far this year. Her album surpassed the first-week performance of Liam Gallagher and John Squire's EP, which had been at 39,400.

Her album also took over the spot at the top, where Taylor Swift's new release 'The Tortured Poets Department' had been for two weeks, moving Swift's album to second place.

This was Dua's second time topping UK charts, her first time being with her album, 'Future Nostalgia' in 2020.

Dua Lipa had released 'Radical Optimism' earlier this month.

