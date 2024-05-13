Dua Lipa tops UK charts

Splash

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 04:12 pm

Related News

Dua Lipa tops UK charts

TBS Report
13 May, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2024, 04:12 pm
Dua Lipa tops UK charts

'Levitating' singer Dua Lipa's album, 'Radical Optimism' finds its way to No. 1 at UK's album charts. 

The new album has found its way to the top, with one of the best-performing opening weeks compared to other British acts so far this year. Her album surpassed the first-week performance of Liam Gallagher and John Squire's EP, which had been at 39,400.

Her album also took over the spot at the top, where Taylor Swift's new release 'The Tortured Poets Department' had been for two weeks, moving Swift's album to second place. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This was Dua's second time topping UK charts, her first time being with her album, 'Future Nostalgia' in 2020.

Dua Lipa had released 'Radical Optimism' earlier this month.
 

 

Dua Lipa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

6h | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

6h | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

19h | Features
TBS Illustration

Heat alarms and other ails: How climate change hammers Bangladesh and beyond 

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

Putin is removing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

38m | Videos
Why the price of gold is increasing around the world?

Why the price of gold is increasing around the world?

2h | Videos
BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

BJP did not give a candidate in Kashmir for fear of losing the election?

3h | Videos
The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

The Chinese company Nio has launched a low-cost model of the Onvo model in the market

4h | Videos