Djokovic hails 'biggest victory of his life'

Sports

Reuters
29 January, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 07:57 pm

Related News

Djokovic hails 'biggest victory of his life'

Having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago, the 10-times Melbourne champion was deported amid a backlash from angry Australians who had endured some of the world's toughest lockdowns as Covid-19 infections surged.

Reuters
29 January, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 07:57 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Novak Djokovic said his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's Australian Open final was the "biggest victory" of his career, as he claimed his 22nd Grand Slam title and won back the hearts of the home fans a year after being deported from the country.

Having arrived in Australia unvaccinated 12 months ago, the 10-times Melbourne champion was deported amid a backlash from angry Australians who had endured some of the world's toughest lockdowns as Covid-19 infections surged.

But the Serbian's woes are now well behind him and his 6-3 7-6(4) 7-6(5) victory over Tsitsipas was met with thunderous applause from a packed crowd at Rod Laver Arena.

"I have to say that this has been one of the most challenging tournaments I have played in my life, considering the circumstances," Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

"Not playing last year, coming back this year. I want to thank all the people that made me feel welcome and comfortable to be in Melbourne, Australia.

"I try to pinch myself and really live through these moments and it's a long journey... Only the team and family knows what we have been through in the last four to five weeks. This, probably, is the biggest victory in my life considering the circumstances."

In a rematch of the 2021 French Open decider, 24-year-old Tsitsipas was unable to convert the few chances he had as he failed to stop Djokovic winning his 22nd Grand Slam title.

"Tough luck tonight, great battle. This is definitely not your last Grand Slam, you still have a lot of time, much more than me," Djokovic said.

"I would also like to congratulate your family and your team... You are one of the most professional tennis players that I know on the tour, and one of the most interesting guys."

Tsitsipas, who fell short of becoming the first Greek tennis player to win a Grand Slam, commended Djokovic's contribution to the sport.

"I have had the privilege to play a lot of high intensity matches, but I would like to say one more time that Novak brings the best out of me and these are the matches I have been working my entire life for," Tsitsipas said.

"He is one of the greatest in our sport and I think he is the greatest that has ever held the tennis racket.

"I would like to thank you for pushing our sport so far and it deserves a player like you who pushes every single player who is involved in this sport."

Others

Novak Djokovic / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

13h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

12h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

3h | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

4h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

6h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund