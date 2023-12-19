Dhoni's CSK rope in Mustafizur for IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings will be the fast bowler's fifth IPL team after representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals across six seasons.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has been roped in by MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings for INR 2 crore for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chennai Super Kings will be the fast bowler's fifth IPL team after representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals across six seasons.

Mustafizur has 47 wickets in 48 matches in the tournament at an economy rate of 7.93.

In the previous edition, Mustafizur played just two matches but had a decent 2022 IPL for Delhi Capitals. 

Cricket

Mustafizur Rahman / Chennai Super Kings / IPL 2024

