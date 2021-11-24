Dhaka Division win NCL after eight seasons

For the first time since 2013-14 season, the National Cricket League crowns Dhaka Division as the champion again. Today, Dhaka secured the title by defeating Khulna by 169 runs in BKSP. Although Rangpur started the last round from the top of points table, yet Dhaka started celebrating after their victory as Rangpur had little to no chance to win their match. This is the sixth National Cricket League title for Dhaka. Only Khulna (7) has won the National Cricket League more than 6 times.

Khulna got a target of 379 runs in the last innings to deprive Dhaka Division of the title. Starting the day with 7 runs without any wicket, the team was all out for 199 runs in the first ball of the 99th over. When the left-arm spin magic of Dhaka Division's captain Taibur Rahman dismissed Khulna's last batter Al Amin Hossain, the Dhaka players started celebrating with joy.

Taibur took 5 wickets in the second innings of Khulna. However, all-rounder Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, who took 10 wickets in the match, earned the player of the match award. The off-spinner took 7 wickets in the first innings and 3 wickets in the second innings. With this loss, Khulna get relegated to the tier II.

Chasing the target, Khulna lost 7 wickets for 107 runs. Then the tailenders of Khulna just kept on increasing the wait for Dhaka from their glory. The Sylhet bowlers were giving good news to Dhaka from the field number four at that time.

Starting the day with 455 runs for 5 wickets, Sylhet's first innings stopped at 540 runs and the fate of the match was practically decided. After falling behind by 140 runs, Rangpur started the second innings with 129 runs and 5 wickets in hand. Sylhet and Rangpur accepted the draw shortly after Dhaka's victory was announced on the adjacent field.