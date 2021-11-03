Enamul Haque Jnr becomes second Bangladeshi bowler to take 500 FC wickets

Enamul Haque Jnr, you know the name as soon as you hear it. He played an instrumental role in Bangladesh's first-ever Test win, against Zimbabwe in 2005. The left-arm spinner has been out of the national team for quite a long time now. The southpaw last played an international match for Bangladesh way back in 2013, in a Test against Zimbabwe. But he never stopped taking wickets. On Wednesday, he reached a unique milestone by becoming the only second Bangladeshi bowler to take 500 First-class wickets after Abdur Razzak, another legendary left-arm spinner in the Bangladesh cricket fraternity. 

The experienced left-arm spinner is a regular performer in domestic cricket. 

Enamul began to play in the third round match of the National Cricket League (NCL) on 496 wickets. He completed 500 wickets with the wicket of Zahid Javed on the third day of the match against Rangpur on Wednesday. 

Only Abdur Razzak has achieved this feat before Enamul. Razzak, who is currently the selector of the BCB, has 634 FC wickets.

Enamul, who played for Sylhet Division, took 3 wickets in the first innings. He picked up early wickets in Rangpur's second innings. 

In the third ball of the second over, the hero of Bangladesh's first Test victory burst into joy after sending the right-handed batsman Javed back to the pavilion. 

Enamul reached the milestone of 500 wickets in his 136th first-class match. Razzak set a record of 500 wickets in the 113th match. 

Enamul's first-class career-best bowling is 7 for 48 runs. The left-arm spinner has taken five wickets 34 times. Besides, he has taken 10 wickets in a match six times.

Four of the top five bowlers in first-class cricket in Bangladesh are left-arm spinners. After Razzak's 634 wickets, Enamul completed 500 wickets today. Mohammad Sharif is third in the list with 393 wickets. He is the only fast bowler in the top five. Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, who is in the fourth position, has 392 wickets. Saqlain Sajib is in the fifth position with 369 wickets.

