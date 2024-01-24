'Destroyed' Medvedev grinds into Australian Open semi-finals

Sports

AFP
24 January, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 03:23 pm

Related News

'Destroyed' Medvedev grinds into Australian Open semi-finals

The Russian world number three eventually tamed the Polish ninth seed 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in draining heat on Rod Laver Arena after a contest lasting nearly four hours.

AFP
24 January, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 03:23 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev ground past big-serving Hubert Hurkacz into the Australian Open semi-finals on Wednesday as he edged closer to winning a second Grand Slam, admitting it had "destroyed" him physically.

The Russian world number three eventually tamed the Polish ninth seed 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in draining heat on Rod Laver Arena after a contest lasting nearly four hours.

He will meet either Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz or German sixth seed Alexander Zverev for a place in Sunday's final.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Playing his 100th Grand Slam match, Medvedev is now into an eighth major semi-final, but has only gone to win only one title -- at the 2021 US Open.

He made the final in Melbourne in 2021 and 2022, but succumbed to Novak Djokovic then Rafael Nadal.

"I am so destroyed right now," he said. "I honestly was feeling it physically at the end of the second set already and I said to stay tough.

"Fourth set I'm just no more concentration and I have to try my best to do whatever I can.

"I'm happy that like this I managed to win."

The Pole has one of the biggest and best serves in the game, but Medvedev is arguably the game's top deep-court returner and he went on the attack from the outset, breaking immediately.

Hurkacz's nerves settled and a backhand winner from the baseline in game six brought the first set back onto level terms.

It went to a tiebreak, where too many unforced errors from the Polish player proved costly.

Angry at his lapse in concentration, Hurkacz came out firing at the start of the second set, breaking Medvedev straight away and again in the seventh game to level the match.

But a rare double fault from the Pole -- only his second of the match --  while 30-40 down on his opening serve in set three again gave Medvedev the upper hand.

With Hurkacz stuttering, the Russian dialled up the pressure in the fourth set with an early break, but he faltered on serve at 4-3 to let Hurkacz back and it went to a deciding set.

The critical moment of the match came when Hurkacz was serving at 3-3 in the fifth and sent a backhand long to give the Russian the break he needed to ultimately seal the win.

Others

Daniil Medvedev / Australian Open

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

1h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

1h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

6h | Panorama
The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

1h | Videos
UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

17h | Videos
Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

6h | Videos