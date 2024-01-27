Aryna Sabalenka crushes Zheng Qinwen to win Australian Open

27 January, 2024, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 04:37 pm

The Belarusian world number two proved too powerful for the 12th seed with a 6-3, 6-2 drubbing in 76 minutes to claim her second Grand Slam crown on Rod Laver Arena.

Photo: WTA
Photo: WTA

An authoritative Aryna Sabalenka blew China's Zheng Qinwen off court on Saturday to successfully defend her Australian Open title -- the first woman to do so in over a decade.

The Belarusian world number two proved too powerful for the 12th seed with a 6-3, 6-2 drubbing in 76 minutes to claim her second Grand Slam crown on Rod Laver Arena.

