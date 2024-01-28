Sinner storms back to beat Medvedev in Australian Open final for maiden Grand Slam title
The Italian fourth seed was blown off course in the first two sets but recovered to win 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours and 44 minutes.
Jannik Sinner stormed back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in a gruelling five-set Australian Open final on Sunday and win his first Grand Slam.
