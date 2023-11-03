Despite not being part of the squad, Tamim Iqbal urges fans to 'support' Bangladesh during a difficult World Cup

Arguably the greatest batter Bangladesh produced, Tamim Iqbal, has urged fans to show support for the national team cricketers who are having a torrid time in the ongoing ICC World Cup in India.

Having won just one game out of seven and being the first team to be officially eliminated from the tournament, Bangladesh have had one of their worst World Cups according to captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim, the left-handed opener was left out of the World Cup squad in the 11th hour in a controversy that divided fans into two.

Having recovered amply from a back injury, the southpaw from Chattogram was ready to play for the national team in the World Cup.

However, after a disagreement with the management on having to bat lower down the order, something the former ODI captain had never done before, Tamim opted out of the squad.

On the eve of the World Cup, captain Shakib Al Hasan gave an explosive interview to a local television channel where he directly blamed Tamim Iqbal's decision to suddenly retire from all forms of cricket for the series loss against Afghanistan earlier this year.

Despite the relationship between Tamim and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Shakib souring and becoming public in recent times, it didn't stop him from being the bigger man and showing his support for his teammates.

At an anniversary event of a local news publication, Tamim was called up as a guest and was told to say a few words.

There, he delivered a very heartwarming speech for his fans and fans of the national cricket team in these difficult times.

"We (the fans) are so emotional about cricket, that when things don't go well, it feels like the world is coming to an end, and when things go well, it feels like we have conquered the world. All I will say is try and support the country as much as possible," he said.

"People take their frustrations out on the team but we should also be mindful that the 15 boys representing the team are trying their best. and we should be careful about what kind of effect it has on them and their families," he continued.

"I know it's a difficult time, we have disappointed the nation, but at the end of the day, they are all human beings. Whether I am playing or not playing, it doesn't matter, Bangladesh is playing so we need to support and show the love to them and to their families."

Tamim also hinted that he's not sure if he would play again in the future as his back issue has kept him out of the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL).

"I don't know if I will play again in the future. If I do play, you will see me in the field, and if not, keep me in your prayers," he concluded.