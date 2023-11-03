Despite not being part of the squad, Tamim Iqbal urges fans to 'support' Bangladesh during a difficult World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
03 November, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 03:00 pm

Related News

Despite not being part of the squad, Tamim Iqbal urges fans to 'support' Bangladesh during a difficult World Cup

He delivered a very heartwarming speech for his fans and fans of the national cricket team in these difficult times.

TBS Report
03 November, 2023, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2023, 03:00 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Arguably the greatest batter Bangladesh produced, Tamim Iqbal, has urged fans to show support for the national team cricketers who are having a torrid time in the ongoing ICC World Cup in India.

Having won just one game out of seven and being the first team to be officially eliminated from the tournament, Bangladesh have had one of their worst World Cups according to captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim, the left-handed opener was left out of the World Cup squad in the 11th hour in a controversy that divided fans into two.

Having recovered amply from a back injury, the southpaw from Chattogram was ready to play for the national team in the World Cup.

However, after a disagreement with the management on having to bat lower down the order, something the former ODI captain had never done before, Tamim opted out of the squad.

On the eve of the World Cup, captain Shakib Al Hasan gave an explosive interview to a local television channel where he directly blamed Tamim Iqbal's decision to suddenly retire from all forms of cricket for the series loss against Afghanistan earlier this year. 

Despite the relationship between Tamim and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Shakib souring and becoming public in recent times, it didn't stop him from being the bigger man and showing his support for his teammates.

At an anniversary event of a local news publication, Tamim was called up as a guest and was told to say a few words.

There, he delivered a very heartwarming speech for his fans and fans of the national cricket team in these difficult times.

"We (the fans) are so emotional about cricket, that when things don't go well, it feels like the world is coming to an end, and when things go well, it feels like we have conquered the world. All I will say is try and support the country as much as possible," he said.

"People take their frustrations out on the team but we should also be mindful that the 15 boys representing the team are trying their best. and we should be careful about what kind of effect it has on them and their families," he continued.

"I know it's a difficult time, we have disappointed the nation, but at the end of the day, they are all human beings. Whether I am playing or not playing, it doesn't matter, Bangladesh is playing so we need to support and show the love to them and to their families."

Tamim also hinted that he's not sure if he would play again in the future as his back issue has kept him out of the ongoing National Cricket League (NCL).

"I don't know if I will play again in the future. If I do play, you will see me in the field, and if not, keep me in your prayers," he concluded.  

 

Top News / Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Tamim Iqbal / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Icc cricket world cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

4h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

6h | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'What I am, my conscience, my wealth, everything is given to me by the society'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

19h | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

21h | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

20h | TBS Stories
Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

Why Late Retirement Plans Don't Work

14m | TBS Career