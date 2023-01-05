Dani Alves charged with sexual assault

A woman reportedly identified Dani Alves as the man who allegedly assaulted her indecently in a Barcelona nightclub and filed an official police report about it.

She made the complaint at one of their police stations on Monday, according to confirmation from the local Mossos d'Esquadra force on Wednesday.

In order for a judge to determine whether to call witnesses and the person she has identified as her alleged attacker for questioning, a report on the occurrence with her statement will now be filed to an investigative court.

The unnamed woman reportedly told authorities that Brazilian international Alves was the man who had allegedly assaulted her in Barcelona's renowned Sutton nightclub, according to Spanish newspaper ABC over the weekend.

Alves entered the nightclub's bathroom by himself on the night of December 30 to 31 with the woman, El Taquigrafo, a news outlet based in Barcelona, claimed in a report on Tuesday. Alves left the bathroom after 47 seconds.

The woman reportedly started crying as he left the venue with a male companion ten minutes later, and two of her female friends phoned security, who then called the police, according to a detailed explanation of the video it claimed to have seen.

"The victim of an alleged indecent assault at a nightspot in Barcelona on the night of December 30 to 31 has presented a formal complaint. She filed that complaint at a police station on Monday. A report will now be submitted to an investigating court which will determine what steps should subsequently be taken," a spokesman for the Mossos d'Esqudra said.

Alves is yet to make any official comment.