Covid-positive Renshaw bats alongside Khawaja at SCG Test

Australia batter Matt Renshaw tested positive for Covid-19 on the day of his return to the Tests on 4 January. Renshaw had been away from the team for five long years, but his positive test for the illness gave him a serious worry. Due to the medical authorities' improved understanding of the ailment, Renshaw was permitted to play even though he may have been disqualified if the game had been played a year earlier.

The player entered the field to bat on day two of the Test match, opening his account with a boundary, despite being told in the locker room to keep his distance from the team. Usman Khawaja, a centurion who was still unbeaten on 195 at the end of the day's play, batted alongside Renshaw.

Australia amassed an impressive 475/4 in their 131 overs of batting over the first two days, giving them a strong starting point.

Renshaw was only a minor contributor to that; he played a total of 11 balls and was still in the lead at 5* when play was halted due to rain.

Yesterday, the left-hander was observed roaming the outfield without a mask after being urged to distance himself from the Australian team.

During the intermission, Usman Khawaja discussed the same topic and remarked that it was a weird experience. He informed the broadcaster that Renshaw would only approach close enough to touch the glove at most.