Coutinho leaves Barcelona for Aston Villa on a loan deal

Brazilian star midfielder Phillipe Coutinho is set to join Aston Villa on a 6-months loan deal from FC Barcelona. Both the English and the Spanish clubs confirmed the deal in the early hours of Friday.

Aston Villa coach Steven Gerrard had more than three direct contacts with Coutinho in the last 48 hours, and now the Liverpool legend has got his man for the second half of the ongoing 2021/22 season.

Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌



Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷 January 7, 2022

FC Barcelona and @AVFCOfficial have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Philippe Coutinho until the end of the season — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2022

The English club will pay around 65% [with taxes] of Philippe Coutinho's salary. Barcelona have accepted to concede buy option clause, not mandatory.

The non-mandatory purchase option in the Coutinho loan operation to Aston Villa is between €35M-€45M.

Phillipe Coutinho played 106 matches for the Blaugranas, scoring 25 goals and assisting 14 goals.

Barça are now trying to register Ferran Torres before tomorrow's away match again Granada, having constant communication with LaLiga. If they're still unable to do so, another player must leave or the club should close an operation that'll help reduce the wage-bill.

Even if the registration of Ferran is completed today, the player may not be able to participate tomorrow as he is recovering from Covid-19. However, he is ought to make his debut for the Catalan club on El Clasico in the SuperCopa Semi-Final against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh next Wednesday.