Comilla bat first against Barishal in BPL final

Comilla Victorians captain Imrul Kayes decided to bat first after winning the toss against Fortune Barishal in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today.

Fortune Barishal had the advantage against Comilla in terms of face to face battle, winning two matches including the first Qualifier match out of three. Thanks to the victory in the first Qualifier, they moved to the final straightway while Comilla had to play the second Qualifier against Chattogram Challengers.

Comilla won that match with ease by seven wickets, courtesy to a record half-century of Sunil Narine, who blasted 16 ball-57. His fifty came off just 13 balls, which is the second fastest in T20 history and fastest BPL half-century.

Comilla however came to the final with an unchanged side that played against Chattogram in the last match.

Barishal on the other hand made once change with Shykat Ali replacing Ziaur Rahman.

Line Ups:

Fortune Barishal: Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Shykat Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Nurul Hasan Sohan (wicket-keeper), Mehedi Hasan Rana, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam.

Comilla Victorians: Liton Das (wicket-keeper), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Imrul Kayes (captain), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Ariful Haque, Abu Haider, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.