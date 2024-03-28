Classy Klaasen help SRH smash highest total in IPL history as Mumbai go down fighting

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) recorded the highest aggregate in a single IPL match which eventually saw SRH seal the win by 31 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday..

A total of 523 runs were scored on matchday 8 of the IPL 2024. The tie also saw the most number of sixes (38) being hit in an IPL match.

Travis Head's record for the quickest half-century by a Sunrisers Hyderabad batter lasted only 20 balls as Abhishek Sharma smoked a 16-ball 50 to lay the foundation of a record-breaking total in the high-scoring contest against Mumbai Indians.

In a contest where speedster Jasprit Bumrah failed to stage Mumbai's comeback, in-form Heinrich Klaasen played a blinder of a knock as his 34-ball 80 fired SRH to 277-3 in 20 overs. Mumbai Indians were tasked to chase down the all-time highest total in IPL's history at Hyderabad.

Debutant Kwena Maphaka was preferred over Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya and premier pacer Bumrah as the U-19 World Cup star opened the bowling attack for the five-time champions against Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH star Head welcomed the 17-year-old by smashing 22 runs in his second over.

Replacing the young pacer, skipper Pandya made amends by dismissing Mayank Agarwal for 11 off 13 balls in the fourth over. After winning the toss, skipper Hardik revealed that Mumbai made just a single change to their playing XI against SRH.

Pat Cummins bowled exceptionally well for SRH in the high-scoring contest against MI. The SRH skipper bagged two crucial wickets and leaked 35 runs.

"That was insane. The ball was really pinging around. Not until we bowled, it got a bit too close for comfort. They found a boundary whenever they needed it, but we finished it off well. Really impressive, in IPL you play with a lot of pressure but he plays with great freedom. You never play for 270, but we wanted to be postive and be aggressive, take the game on. It was a good wicket, so we have to suck it up knowing we would go for a few boundaries. What's important is to have clear plans with the ball. Amazing atmosphere in the ground, enjoyed playing here, was incredibly loud," Cummins said.

"Close to 500 runs. The wicket was helping the batters. We could have tried a few different things. I liked what I saw today. If the ball goes this much in the crowd, it's definitely different to run around, complete the overs in time," Mumbai captain Pandya said after the match.

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad had same-yet-contrasting outcomes. While both lost their opening games of the 2024 Indian Premier League to their respective opponents by narrow margins, one team looked threatening while the other just gift-wrapped the match to their opponents.

SRH almost chased down KKR's mighty total before Harshit Rana delivered a super final over for KKR. Meanwhile, MI stuttered and failed to knock off 43 in the last five overs to go down by six runs.