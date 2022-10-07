Chahar is better-skilled than Bhuvneshwar in present scenario: Harbhajan

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has opened up on Bhuvneshwar's form, and stated that Deepak Chahar would be a better option in his place. The former off-spinner backed Chahar given his better record in recent times and ability to swing the ball “up-front and both ways.”

Team India landed in Australia on Thursday as the side prepares to take part in the T20 World Cup. The side had faced a huge injury setback last week when its premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the marquee tournament with a back injury. A replacement for Bumrah is expected to be announced within the next few days; however, there is another major concern for the Indian team – Bhuvneshwar Kumar's form. The senior pacer has struggled significantly in the death overs of late and hasn't been among the wickets as well.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has opened up on Bhuvneshwar's form, and stated that Deepak Chahar would be a better option in his place. The former off-spinner backed Chahar given his better record in recent times and ability to swing the ball "up-front and both ways."

"Deepak Chahar is the only bowler who can get the ball to swing up-front and both ways and looks like getting 2-3 wickets in Powerplay," Harbhajan told PTI.

"His inswinger is as lethal as his outswing and he can even get to move in non-conducive conditions. At this stage, where we stand today, Deepak is a better-skilled bowler in the present scenario compared to Bhuvneshwar," added the 42-year old.

The off-spinner highlighted how Bhuvneshwar had leaked plenty of runs in the death overs during the Asia Cup and the T20I series against Australia. Harbhajan emphasised on the need to back present form and skills over experience.

"Bhuvi(Bhuvneshwar) has loads of experience and he will pull off games but 8-10 runs in 19th over doesn't hurt but the moment it is 15 and above, the match slips away. So Deepak would be my choice," he said without mincing words.

The former cricketer also commented on Arshdeep Singh who has done a decent job for India, particularly at death. Harbhajan said that Arshdeep was still very raw and that expecting him to perform as per plans consistently would be unfair on the 23-year old.

"Look, Arshdeep is a fine talent and one for the future. Also if you are a left-arm seamer, you will create those angles that can trouble batters. But he does need some assistance from the track where he can pitch it up and the ball does a bit off the track," said Harbhajan.

"He is still very raw and needs to bowl a lot in various pressure situations before he becomes battle-hardened. Just to expect that he will be able to execute each of the six balls as per plans under pressure would be unfair to a youngster. But he has the temperament and skills but would need a seasoned bowler around him," added the former India spinner.

