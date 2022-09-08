Bhuvneshwar Kumar registers cheapest five-wicket haul for a pacer in T20Is

Sports

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 10:51 pm

Related News

Bhuvneshwar Kumar registers cheapest five-wicket haul for a pacer in T20Is

The only pace bowler apart from Bhuvneshwar to take a five-for conceding as low as four runs in T20Is is Argentina's Pedro Arrighi.

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 10:51 pm
Bhuvneshwar Kumar registers cheapest five-wicket haul for a pacer in T20Is

Bhuvneshwar Kumar completed the cheapest-ever five-wicket haul in the history of T20Is for a fast bowler against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. He returned 4-1-4-5 after a couple of below par outings. The only pace bowler apart from Bhuvneshwar to take a five-for conceding as low as four runs in T20Is is Argentina's Pedro Arrighi.

Bhuvneshwar removed both the Afghanistan openers - Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz - in the first over. Karim Janat and Najibullah Zadran were his third and fourth victim, both coming in his second over. The pacer completed his five-wicket haul by scalping Azmatullah Omarzai.

Rangana Herath and Rashid Khan hold the record of the cheapest five-wicket haul in T20Is with figures of five for three. 

Cricket

Bhuvneshwar Kumar / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

14h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

12h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

14h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Here’s what Bangladesh-India joint statement says

Here’s what Bangladesh-India joint statement says

34m | Videos
Prolonged war: scope of Russia-Ukraine conflict widens

Prolonged war: scope of Russia-Ukraine conflict widens

3h | Videos
Liz Truss: Britain's most fashionable Prime Minister!

Liz Truss: Britain's most fashionable Prime Minister!

3h | Videos
Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors to see white cubs born to Royal Bengal tiger couple

Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors to see white cubs born to Royal Bengal tiger couple

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'