Bhuvneshwar Kumar registers cheapest five-wicket haul for a pacer in T20Is

Bhuvneshwar Kumar completed the cheapest-ever five-wicket haul in the history of T20Is for a fast bowler against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup. He returned 4-1-4-5 after a couple of below par outings. The only pace bowler apart from Bhuvneshwar to take a five-for conceding as low as four runs in T20Is is Argentina's Pedro Arrighi.

Bhuvneshwar removed both the Afghanistan openers - Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz - in the first over. Karim Janat and Najibullah Zadran were his third and fourth victim, both coming in his second over. The pacer completed his five-wicket haul by scalping Azmatullah Omarzai.

Rangana Herath and Rashid Khan hold the record of the cheapest five-wicket haul in T20Is with figures of five for three.