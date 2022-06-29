Carson Pickett becomes first footballer with limb difference to appear for USWNT

"Imperfection Is Beauty," reads Carson Pickett's bio on Twitter. The 28-year-old footballer was born without part of her left arm. While many with similar disability struggle in their daily business, Pickett's career has been a flourishing one. Despite the disadvantage as compared to her peers, the defender has been scaling new heights in football. On Tuesday she became the first player with a limb difference to feature in the US Women's National Team.

The 28-year-old defender started against Colombia in a friendly match and went to play the full 90 minutes. The USA won the match 2-0, courtesy to an own goal by Colombian defender Manuela Vanegas and a 77th minute strike by substitute Kelley O'Hara.

Pickett, who plays for North Carolina Courage, has earlier featured in the US U-17 and U-23 teams and this was her maiden appearance with the senior side.

Many remember Pickett from a picture, which had gone viral on the internet back in 2019. The defender in that photo was seen fist-bumping a 21-month-old kid with a similar disability.

In an interview with The Guardian back in 2018, the 28-year-old noted that she is humbled by how people drew inspiration from her. "I can use my arm for something greater than myself," she had said then. "I'm able to impact so many kids and people who may not see a way out. It doesn't have to impact them through soccer. To see that I am succeeding in life and happy in life can go a long way for some people."

