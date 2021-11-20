Boys are putting a lot of effort in training, taking catches: Mahmudullah

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bangladesh took 87 in the last ten overs in the first T20I of the series but not enough runs in the first ten overs (40) hurt them big time. In the second T20I, the scenario was completely the opposite. 64 came from the first ten overs and Bangladesh were looking well-set for a total of somewhere around the 145-mark. But 44 came off the last ten in the second match and after Najmul Hossain Shanto's dismissal in the 14th over, Bangladesh could score only 26 off 6.4 overs. 44 was Bangladesh's lowest score in the last ten overs in a T20I. 

Bangladesh scored 108 for seven after 20 overs, their second lowest total in the first innings of a T20I after batting a full 20 overs. The hosts failed miserably to maximise the good start given by Najmul Hossain Shanto and Afif Hossain. Bangladesh didn't have a set batter at the 15-over mark and Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah thinks that it was the prime reason behind the batting failure. 

"We started well, Afif and Shanto batted well. Shanto and I were trying to get a partnership but didn't capitalise in the last few overs. I think a team like us needs a set batter till the 15th over, we didn't do that," said Mahmudullah. 

Bangladesh were pretty sloppy in the field too, dropping two absolute sitters. When asked about that, he told the broadcasters, "Boys are putting in a lot of effort at training, taking catches, doing all the things right but are missing chances."

Mahmudullah applauded the bowlers for their effort and stated that it's the batting unit that needs to click. "I think in the last five-six months, our bowling unit has been outstanding, both in the pace and spin department. It's the batting unit that has to deliver," Mahmudullah said.

