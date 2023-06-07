Benzema's deal raises questions about future of Saudi league top scorer

Sports

Reuters
07 June, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 06:25 pm

Related News

Benzema's deal raises questions about future of Saudi league top scorer

Hamdallah was particularly clinical in the big games and was one of the main reasons that Al-Ittihad won the title for the first time since 2009.

Reuters
07 June, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 07 June, 2023, 06:25 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The arrival of Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema at Saudi Arabia champions Al-Ittihad may not be all positive as the deal puts the future of Saudi Pro League top scorer Abderrazak Hamdallah in doubt.

On Tuesday, Al-Ittihad signed Real Madrid's second all-time top scorer, with 354 goals in a trophy-laden 14 years, on a three-year mega deal, before confirming he will wear the number nine shirt at the expense of Hamdallah.

The Moroccan forward was a key part of Al-Ittihad's success last season. Hamdallah, 32, three years younger than Benzema, scored 21 goals in 26 games and clinched the top scorer award ahead of Al-Nassr's Anderson Talisca and Al-Hilal's Odion Ighalo.

Hamdallah was particularly clinical in the big games and was one of the main reasons that Al-Ittihad won the title for the first time since 2009.

The player was relaxed about the possibility of Benzema's arrival when asked about it by local media last week.

"We welcome any player who comes and can help the team. He is welcome, and we do not have a problem," he said.

"We are great players, and we are used to competing inside and outside the field, and we are available for anything," the forward added.

Hamdallah has not commented since Benzema's deal was confirmed.

But as long as Benzema is fit, it is expected Hamdallah will not be the main forward, and it will be difficult to change his position, given his lack of speed and similarity in play to the French striker.

Hamdallah will therefore have to accept a less important role, or search for another club, as Vincent Abu Bakr, Al-Nassr's former striker, did last January when his club signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid's all-time top scorer and Benzema's former colleague.

Football

Karim Benzema / Al Ittihad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why aspiration mismatch is a bigger challenge than skill mismatch

6h | Pursuit
Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

Akhand Bharat: What's in a map?

10h | Panorama
The 500-bed, 12-storey Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery is the country’s first specialised burn institute. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Treatment is a byproduct, not the focus: Inside Bangladesh's largest specialised burn institute 

7h | Panorama
Marcus Ashworth/Columnist

Brics raging against the dollar is an exercise in futility

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

DU students are suffering due to electricity

DU students are suffering due to electricity

4h | TBS Stories
'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

'Lal Biroi' in Gaibandha

5h | TBS Stories
Imran fears re-arrest

Imran fears re-arrest

23h | TBS World
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

4
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

5
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

6
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Environment

After Dhaka South, Dhaka North fells trees on Technical intersection