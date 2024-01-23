Benzema wants to ‘temporarily’ leave Saudi club: reports

Sports

AFP
23 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 07:49 pm

Related News

Benzema wants to ‘temporarily’ leave Saudi club: reports

Al-Ittihad offered to loan the French striker to another club in the Saudi Pro League but he has refused, the source added.

AFP
23 January, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 07:49 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Karim Benzema feels under "pressure" at his Saudi club Al-Ittihad and wants to leave "temporarily", a source close to the club told AFP on Tuesday.

Al-Ittihad offered to loan the French striker to another club in the Saudi Pro League but he has refused, the source added.

Benzema, 36, had a meeting with the club that was described as bad-tempered.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He told the meeting "he doesn't feel he is able to give his best because of the current pressure at Ittihad".

Contacted by AFP, Benzema's entourage declined to comment.

Benzema, who was one of the highest-profile signings of the Saudi league last year, returned to the club 17 days late after its mid-season break.

Reports in England say Premier League club Chelsea would be keen to take the former Ballon d'Or winner on loan in the current transfer window.

Football

Karim Benzema / Saudi Pro League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

7h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

13h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

13h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

12m | Videos
Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

2h | Videos
Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

3h | Videos
Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

1h | Videos