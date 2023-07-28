Benzema scores on debut for Saudi's Al-Ittihad

Sports

Reuters
28 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 09:16 pm

Related News

Benzema scores on debut for Saudi's Al-Ittihad

After netting an angled shot from outside the box in the second half on Thursday, the Frenchman told the Saudi SSC television channel: "It was a strong match and a good start after hard work in preparation.

Reuters
28 July, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 09:16 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema scored the winning goal as he made his debut for Saudi Champions Al-Ittihad in their 2-1 win over Tunisian side Esperance in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

After netting an angled shot from outside the box in the second half on Thursday, the Frenchman told the Saudi SSC television channel: "It was a strong match and a good start after hard work in preparation.

"Little by little we will build a great team."

Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad as a free agent after a trophy-laden 14 years at Real Madrid, went to greet the cheering fans with his new team mate and compatriot N'golo Kante.

"The atmosphere is amazing and the fans motivated the team from the first minute until the end," he added.

"We are in good shape and we will continue to work to reach the required level, and we know that with this support we can achieve great things, thanks to the fans."

Football

Karim Benzema

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

4h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

4h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

7h | Panorama
Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

BNP to hold sit-in programs at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

24m | TBS Today
Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

Next election will definitely be held under Sheikh Hasina's leadership: Quader

1h | TBS Today
Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

1d | TBS Stories
Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues