BCB invites Expression of Interest for franchise ownership rights for the upcoming BPL

Ahead of the 8th edition of BPL T20, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has started the proceedings to sell Franchise Ownership Rights of the participating teams.

BCB invites Expression of Interest (EOI) from the reputed business houses/companies/parties/agencies/consortiums for Franchise Ownership Rights.

There will be six teams in the 8th edition of BPT T20 2022, which is tentatively scheduled between 20th January 2022 and 20th February 2022.

This edition of BPL is going to be a special edition to commemorate the Birth Centenary of founding father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

As such, the edition has been renamed as "Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League T20 (BBPL T20)-2022".

Non-Eligibility of Franchise Ownership Rights

Companies that are related to Tobacco, Alcohol, Betting are not eligible to participate in the Expression of Interest process. Moreover, any person(s) or entities with an existing unresolved dispute with BCB or ICC on a point of law or fact are as well ineligible to acquire the aforementioned rights or to participate in the EOI process.

Submission Process for Expression of Interest (EOI)

The EOI must be submitted to the BCB Management Office at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur-2, Dhaka-1216, Bangladesh by the close of business hours on Sunday 5th December 2021 in a sealed envelope addressed to the "Chief Executive Officer, BCB".

Other Documents Needed to be Submitted Along with EOI

1) Company profile and individual directors'/owners' profile.

2) Latest auditor's report on financial statements (In case of consortium, each party's auditor's report needs to be submitted individually).

3) Bank Solvency Certificate along with Bank Statement.

4) Certified copy of Memorandum and Articles of Association along with certificate of Incorportation or similar constitutional documents.

5) Updated VAT Registration Certificate, Trade License, and Tax Identification Number (TIN) Certificate or similar documents.

6) In case of Consortium, Notarized Consortium Agreement.