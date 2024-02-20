Bashar named head of BCB women's wing

Sports

TBS Report
20 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 03:51 pm

Related News

Bashar named head of BCB women's wing

Bashar, who was recently relieved of his duties as a selector after his 13-year service alongside Minhajul Abedin, was in line for a new role at the BCB and on Tuesday, he was greeted by women's wing committee chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and captain Nigar Sultana on assuming his new role.

TBS Report
20 February, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 03:51 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Former Bangladesh captain and national selection committee member Habibul Bashar has been appointed as the head of the women's wing of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). 

Bashar, who was recently relieved of his duties as a selector after his 13-year service alongside Minhajul Abedin, was in line for a new role at the BCB and on Tuesday, he was greeted by women's wing committee chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and captain Nigar Sultana on assuming his new role.

A photo of Bashar being welcomed by Nadel and Nigar was shared on the BCB socials. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bashar was part of the selection committee led by Minhajul. The third member of the group, Abdur Razzak, was retained as a national selector. Gazi Ashraf replaced Minhajul as the chief selector while Hannan Sarkar replaced Bashar. 

On 12 February, the BCB boss Nazmul Hassan praised Minhajul and Bashar for their dedication and service and said they would continue to use their expertise. 

A week after that announcement, Bashar started his new office.

 

Cricket

Habibul Bashar / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In Bangladesh, the camaign for nutrient-rich and non-toxic food gained momentum during the Covid-19 pandemic when several entrepreneurs pioneered sales of immunity-boosting food through Facebook commerce (F-commerce). Photo: Collected

'Safe food' haat props up in urban Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

1d | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Why buy Samsung 'AI' washing machine?

Why buy Samsung 'AI' washing machine?

12m | Videos
Corn silage serves as a high-energy forage for dairy cows

Corn silage serves as a high-energy forage for dairy cows

2h | Videos
Cultivating dragons by turning on the lights

Cultivating dragons by turning on the lights

3h | Videos
OpenAI's 'Sora' will create perfect video from text

OpenAI's 'Sora' will create perfect video from text

4h | Videos