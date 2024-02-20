Bashar named head of BCB women's wing

Former Bangladesh captain and national selection committee member Habibul Bashar has been appointed as the head of the women's wing of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Bashar, who was recently relieved of his duties as a selector after his 13-year service alongside Minhajul Abedin, was in line for a new role at the BCB and on Tuesday, he was greeted by women's wing committee chairman Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and captain Nigar Sultana on assuming his new role.

A photo of Bashar being welcomed by Nadel and Nigar was shared on the BCB socials.

Bashar was part of the selection committee led by Minhajul. The third member of the group, Abdur Razzak, was retained as a national selector. Gazi Ashraf replaced Minhajul as the chief selector while Hannan Sarkar replaced Bashar.

On 12 February, the BCB boss Nazmul Hassan praised Minhajul and Bashar for their dedication and service and said they would continue to use their expertise.

A week after that announcement, Bashar started his new office.