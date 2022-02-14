Barishal defend 143 to storm to BPL final

Fortune Barishal defended a moderate total of 143 to storm to the final of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) beating Comilla Victorians by 10 runs on Monday.

Comilla will now take on Chattogram Challengers on February 16 in the second Qualifier. Chattogram defeated Khulna Tigers in the Eliminator.

While chasing 143, Comilla failed to finish well. They needed 22 off the last 12 balls, but they fell short of 10 runs despite having six wickets in hand. Off the 19th over, Mehedi Hasan Rana conceded only four runs and picked up one wicket.

In the last over, Mujeeb Ur Rahman conceded seven runs and picked up two wickets, and Barishal sealed the match.

Comilla had a 62-run opening stand by Liton Das and Mahmudul Hasan Joy. Despite having this good foundation, they failed to carry on the good run.

Mahmudul, who has been playing well in BPL, played 30 balls to score 20 runs with only a six. His sluggish effort made it tough for the late order to come up with the required response.

Faf du Plessis started well but fell for 21 off 15 with a four and a six, and Moeen Ali scored 22 off 15 balls. Any one of these two needed to stay in the middle and finish it off, but they couldn't.

For Barishal, Shafiqul Islam was the best bowler who took two wickets conceding only 16 runs in four overs while Mehedi Hasan Rana also did well taking two conceding 15 in three overs.

Shakib Al Hasan failed to take any wickets, but he was economical with the ball giving away only 27 runs in four overs.

Earlier, Barishal posted a moderate total of 143 for eight in 20 overs.

Munim Shahriar, the opener, once again helped lay down a good foundation scoring 44 off 30 balls with two fours and four sixes. In the opening stand, Barishal scored 58 in 6.2 before losing Chris Gayle to Shohidul Islam.

Barishal's middle-order failed to deliver well as Shakib returned posting only a run while Ziaur Rahman and Towhid Hridoy posted 17 and one retrospectively before Dwayne Bravo scored 17.

For Comilla, Shohidul Islam bagged three wickets while Moeen Ali took two.

In the league phase, Barishal took on Comilla twice and won one with losing the other match. If Comilla can beat Chattogram in the second Qualifier now, they will have a great chance to lift the BPL title for the third time.