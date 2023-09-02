Barcelona sign Portuguese defender Cancelo from Man City

Barcelona have signed Portuguese full back Joao Cancelo from Premier League champions Manchester City on loan until June 2024, both clubs said on Friday.

"The Club wishes to thank the player publicly for the financial effort made and his desire to wear the Barca shirt," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

The 29-year-old joined City from Juventus in 2019 and made a total of 154 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists, before going on loan in January to Bayern Munich.

Cancelo who completed his loan spell with the German side in June, signed a contract extension with Pep Guardiola's team until the summer of 2027.

The Portugal international has also earned 44 caps for his country, playing at the 2022 World Cup as well as lifting the inaugural 2019 UEFA Nations League title.

Cancelo will now be reunited with former City captain Ilkay Gundogan, who also joined the Spanish club on a free transfer following his departure from the treble winners.