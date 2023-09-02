Barcelona sign Portuguese defender Cancelo from Man City

Sports

Reuters
02 September, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 08:53 am

Related News

Barcelona sign Portuguese defender Cancelo from Man City

"The Club wishes to thank the player publicly for the financial effort made and his desire to wear the Barca shirt," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

Reuters
02 September, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 08:53 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Barcelona have signed Portuguese full back Joao Cancelo from Premier League champions Manchester City on loan until June 2024, both clubs said on Friday.

"The Club wishes to thank the player publicly for the financial effort made and his desire to wear the Barca shirt," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

The 29-year-old joined City from Juventus in 2019 and made a total of 154 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists, before going on loan in January to Bayern Munich.

Cancelo who completed his loan spell with the German side in June, signed a contract extension with Pep Guardiola's team until the summer of 2027.

The Portugal international has also earned 44 caps for his country, playing at the 2022 World Cup as well as lifting the inaugural 2019 UEFA Nations League title.

Cancelo will now be reunited with former City captain Ilkay Gundogan, who also joined the Spanish club on a free transfer following his departure from the treble winners.

Football

Joao Cancelo / manchester city / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Wall of emotions

17h | Features
Russian President Vladimir Putin has only travelled to former Soviet Union neighbouring countries and Iran, since the Ukraine war begun. In the photo Putin is seen taking part in a video conference call with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia 28 June 2021. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin is no longer visible in int'l summits

18h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Is debt monetisation fueling the inflation?

18h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Entry level European sedans available in Bangladesh

18h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

Is a global food crisis the new normal?

1d | TBS World
Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

Why Mirpur's Tilli Kebabs Are Popular

12h | TBS Food
Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

Prigozhin plane crash may have been caused deliberately: Kremlin

1d | TBS World
Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

Story of Charukola’s sculpture Trivu

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni