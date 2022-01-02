Barcelona boss Xavi says Mallorca game should have been postponed

Sports

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 01:39 pm

Related News

Barcelona boss Xavi says Mallorca game should have been postponed

Barcelona have 10 players in isolation after they all tested positive for Covid-19, while Sergio Busquets is suspended for the game. Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, Pedri, Sergi Roberto and Martin Braithwaite are all recovering from injuries.

Reuters
02 January, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 01:39 pm
Barcelona boss Xavi says Mallorca game should have been postponed

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said it was "ludicrous" that their game at Mallorca on Sunday was going ahead despite the Catalan club missing up to 18 players due to Covid-19, injuries and suspensions.

Barcelona have 10 players in isolation after they all tested positive for Covid-19, while Sergio Busquets is suspended for the game. Ansu Fati, Memphis Depay, Pedri, Sergi Roberto and Martin Braithwaite are all recovering from injuries.

Asked if having a depleted squad could affect their morale, Xavi told reporters on Saturday: "We are going to try to prepare in the best way possible. We have very few players and have to count on the several of the youth team players.

"I am concerned, of course. We are talking about 17 to 18 players missing... the fact that they (LaLiga) are not suspending the game, I find it ludicrous.

"If we had a bit of common sense, this game would not be played. Mallorca are also complaining they have many Covid-19 cases... but the norms are what they are, they are very harsh."

Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman as head coach in November, also said he was unsure if forward Ousmane Dembele would sign a new deal, with the Spanish media reporting that the French international is demanding an increase in salary.

Dembele will see out his contract at the end of June at Barcelona, who have debts of more than 1.35 billion euros.

"No, I am not sure," Xavi said. "It is true that often the players' agents make things complicated. Barca have been very clear about their position and now it's a matter of negotiating.

"The situation the club is in is complicated... I am not sure, but hopefully, the two parties will come together.

"Ousmane is a player who is capable of making a difference. If he trains and plays well, he can be one of the best players in his position and we need that."

Barcelona are seventh in LaLiga on 28 points after 18 matches, 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid who have played a game more.

Football

Xavi / FC Barcelona / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Tips to create a festive look

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Groove: Dignifying local fabrics with splendour

3h | Mode
This year will be tougher for the financial markets and the economy. Photo: Bloomberg

Consider a flat year for stocks in 2022 a success

3h | Analysis
This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New year celebrated globally

New year celebrated globally

15h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

15h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

16h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity