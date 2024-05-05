Girona players have made history, says Sanchez after reaching Champions League

Sports

AFP
05 May, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 11:24 am

Related News

Girona players have made history, says Sanchez after reaching Champions League

The club, in La Liga for only the fourth season in their history, beat Barcelona 4-2 at their tiny Montilivi stadium to secure a top four finish.

AFP
05 May, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2024, 11:24 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Girona coach Michel Sanchez hailed his players after the Catalan minnows qualified for next season's Champions League on Saturday, for the first time ever.

The club, in La Liga for only the fourth season in their history, beat Barcelona 4-2 at their tiny Montilivi stadium to secure a top four finish.

"All the praise we give to the Girona players will fall short," Sanchez told reporters.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"They have entered Girona's history books."

Girona have never played European football before but will join the elite next season after a remarkable campaign.

They ran champions Madrid close for the title until February, when their form dipped after defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"(The players) have played a historic season at a level that will be very difficult to equal," continued Sanchez.

"If I were put a name on this film, it would be 'make history'."

The coach said bringing silverware to the club, which returned to La Liga in 2022 after three years in the second division, was his next aim.

"Winning a trophy with Girona is the next step, but it's a challenge that is quite difficult," said the coach.

"We will have a chance with the Champions League," he joked.

"We will have the Copa del Rey and the league. That's the next step for the club to take -- although it remains a dream."

Football

Girona / champions league / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

3h | Panorama
A few months after Rafi’s death, Borsha Islam launched ‘Trek with Rafi’, a new group to make her own career in adventure tourism. Photo: Masum Billah

Trekking past tragedy: In the bleeding embrace for eternity, he whispered her name

1d | Panorama
A farmer takes a break from harvesting to drink water amid the ongoing scorcher across the country. With temperatures soaring, many farmers are opting to work at night to avoid the intense sun. Those working during the day are staying hydrated with plenty of water, lemonade, and saline to endure the heat. The photo was taken recently from a paddy field in Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Unbearable heat, venomous snakes: The long April for farmers

2d | Agriculture
Signs are displayed in front of Deering Meadow, where an encampment of students are protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at Northwestern University campus in Evanston, Illinois, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Nate Swanson

In the shadow of injustice, legacy of student protest is reborn 

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

Apple sales fall in nearly all countries

1h | Videos
Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

Anti-Israel protests by US students have spread across the country

1h | Videos
Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

Bangladesh lags behind Afghanistan in media freedom in South Asia

13h | Videos
Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

Turkey suspended all trade with Israel

13h | Videos