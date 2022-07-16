Barca announce €50m Lewandowski transfer from Bayern Munich

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached "an agreement in principle" for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski.

The Spanish club announced in a statement on Saturday that the move is "dependent on the player passing a medical and contracts being signed".

The Athletic reported earlier on Saturday that the two clubs had agreed a deal worth €45million, rising to €50million in potential add-ons, for the 33-year-old striker, who is expected to undergo a medical in Miami.

Lewandowski is set to sign a four-year contract with the Spanish club.

Lewandowski, 33, has been at the centre of a transfer saga since he said he would not renew his Bayern contract in May and expressed a desire to leave.

Barcelona have long intended to recruit and register Lewandowski as a priority, but the Catalan club's summer has been hamstrung by their financial constraints and need to balance the books before the end of June.

Despite having deals agreed well in advance, they only announced the signings of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers from Chelsea and AC Milan in the past few days.

They came after Barcelona announced the first of their economic "levers" — selling 10 per cent of their TV rights for the next 25 years for €267 million to US firm Sixth Street.

On Friday they announced the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United while they want to sell Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United to help them register their new signings.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, has scored 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern, including 98 over the past two seasons.

In May, he said: "My story with Bayern has come to an end, I cannot imagine further good cooperation.

"I hope they will not stop me (from leaving) just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for everyone."