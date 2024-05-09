Real's success down to collective sacrifice, Vinicius says

Vinicius Jr was at his brilliant best on another epic European night for Real Madrid as he helped his side progress to their sixth Champions League final in 10 years with a stunning 2-1 comeback win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Yet the Brazilian, who was almost unplayable at times, said that the recipe for Real Madrid's success in big moments is their selfless commitment and collective sacrifice that, combined with the Bernabeu's electric atmosphere, prove an unstoppable combination.

"When we play at home we feel we can do anything. It's all due to the togetherness of the group, that's what makes the difference," Vinicius told Movistar Plus.

"The sacrifice put in from everyone is remarkable, if I have to go down to defend, I'm always going to do it without complaining, like Bellingham or Rodrygo. We are all committed to one goal. The most important thing here is the team. It always is."

Real will bid for a record-extending 15th title against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley, two years after they last won it by beating Liverpool 1-0 in Paris thanks to a Vinicius winner.

The 23-year-old Brazilian tormented Bayern's defenders on Wednesday, showing once again he is Real's man for the big occasion.

"I feel so proud, immensely. I feel proud to be able to play so many times in this stadium, to experience nights like this and to do something like this again. This is Real Madrid... We never give up," an emotional Vinicius said.

"And our fans are like us, always keep going. Now let's go for more. I'm lucky to be able to wear this shirt, it's a dream. I come from a humble place in Brazil, on the other side of the world, where people don't normally leave to a better life.

"It is very difficult to succeed when you are born there. And I have fulfilled a dream. To be able to be part of this dressing room it's something unique. So I will always give my all for this group."