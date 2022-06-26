Bangladesh women's football team seal maiden series victory at home against Malaysia

Bangladesh women's football team won the two-match FIFA tier-1 international friendly series 1-0 after playing out to a goalless draw with visiting Malaysian women's football team in the second and ultimate match held today (Sunday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamlapur.

It was also the maiden international series victory for the Bangladesh eve football team on their home soil.

Malaysia staged a brilliant fight back in this match. After the first match defeat, the Malaysian coach told to work on defense of his team. Its reflection has been seen in the field. Malaysia has adopted a defensive strategy and Bangladesh did not break the stalemate of the match.

It was a much better performance by the visitors in the second match compared to the first one as they kept their tent unhurt denying Bangladesh's number of scoring opportunities in the whole proceeding.

After a thumping 6-0 drubbing over Malaysian in the first match, it was presumed that Sabina and Co. will repeat their same performance in the second match, but Malaysia played much better football and could not concede any goal. Credit must go to the Malaysian custodian who was superb under the bar foiling Bangladesh's number of scoring opportunities.

Bangladesh launched a series of attacks at the beginning of the match and they maintained it till the final whistle. Though Sabina and Co. deprived goals lack of their proper finishing but did not forget to entertain the crowds who came to the stadium to support the eve team.