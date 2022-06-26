Bangladesh women's football team seal maiden series victory at home against Malaysia

Sports

BSS
26 June, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 11:20 pm

Related News

Bangladesh women's football team seal maiden series victory at home against Malaysia

After a thumping 6-0 drubbing over Malaysian in the first match, it was presumed that Sabina and Co. will repeat their same performance in the second match, but Malaysia played much better football and could not concede any goal.

BSS
26 June, 2022, 11:15 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2022, 11:20 pm
Bangladesh women&#039;s football team seal maiden series victory at home against Malaysia

Bangladesh women's football team won the two-match FIFA tier-1 international friendly series 1-0 after playing out to a goalless draw with visiting Malaysian women's football team in the second and ultimate match held today (Sunday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamlapur. 

It was also the maiden international series victory for the Bangladesh eve football team on their home soil.

Malaysia staged a brilliant fight back in this match. After the first match defeat, the Malaysian coach told to work on defense of his team. Its reflection has been seen in the field. Malaysia has adopted a defensive strategy and Bangladesh did not break the stalemate of the match. 

It was a much better performance by the visitors in the second match compared to the first one as they kept their tent unhurt denying Bangladesh's number of scoring opportunities in the whole proceeding.

After a thumping 6-0 drubbing over Malaysian in the first match, it was presumed that Sabina and Co. will repeat their same performance in the second match, but Malaysia played much better football and could not concede any goal. Credit must go to the Malaysian custodian who was superb under the bar foiling Bangladesh's number of scoring opportunities.

Bangladesh launched a series of attacks at the beginning of the match and they maintained it till the final whistle. Though Sabina and Co. deprived goals lack of their proper finishing but did not forget to entertain the crowds who came to the stadium to support the eve team. 

Football

Bangladesh Women's Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

The reign of oversized pantsuits

13h | Mode
Photo: TBS

A dream dreamt and then delivered

1d | Panorama
In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

1d | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

Jalamije becomes Georgian citizen to play Wimbledon

3h | Videos
Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

Sievierodonetsk falls to Russia

7h | Videos
'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

'Anondolok' is a fun field of dance,music and culture

9h | Videos
Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

Learn all about sports in Khelbei Bangladesh

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion