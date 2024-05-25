Bangladesh win toss and ask USA to bat first in third T20I

Sports

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 08:54 pm

Bangladesh win toss and ask USA to bat first in third T20I

Bangladesh left out Jaker Ali and brought back Litton Das. Hasan Mahmud, not part of the World Cup squad, replaced fellow quick Shoriful Islam.

TBS Report
25 May, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2024, 08:54 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to field first in the third T20I against the USA at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston on Saturday. 

Bangladesh will play for pride in this match as they have already conceded the series to the USA, who have won both the first and second T20I. This will be Bangladesh's last T20I match before the T20 World Cup.

The hosts rested several players for the match. Wicketkeeper and captain Monank Patel was given a break and Shayan Jahangir was brought in. 

Ali Khan, who was the Player of the Match in the last game, too was given a rest, so was USA's hero in the first T20I Harmeet Singh. 

Noshtush Kenjige and Nisarg Patel replaced them respectively. All-rounder Steven Taylor was replaced by Milind Kumar. 

Bangladesh left out Jaker Ali and brought back Litton Das. Hasan Mahmud, not part of the World Cup squad, replaced fellow quick Shoriful Islam. 

United States (Playing XI): Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Shayan Jahangir, Nisarg Patel, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman 

 

