Bangladesh still thinking about winning Sri Lanka Test, says batting coach Hemp

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 07:49 pm

Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka buried Bangladesh under a mountain of runs in the ongoing second Test in Chattogram but the host batting coach David Hemp said they are still thinking about winning the game.

Bangladesh lost Mahmudul Hasan Joy against the run of play before stumps and still trail by 476 runs. Joy and Zakir Hasan, unbeaten overnight, looked to be in very good touch as Vishwa Fernando and Asitha Fernando found little swing and seam movement. But Lahiru Kumara bowled a beauty to get rid of Joy.

The pitch in Chattogram is one of the better surfaces in the country and Hemp said Bangladesh's performance on day three will be mighty important. 

"We are still thinking about winning the game," Hemp told reporters. "It might seem a bit bizarre considering we are 480 runs behind. The key bit will be to negotiate tomorrow. If we do that well, then we negotiate the day after. If we do that, from a batting point of view, you never know what can happen. First things first, we have to make sure we bat well for three sessions tomorrow."

Bowling coach Andre Adams had to answer questions about dropped catches on Saturday and it was the same on Sunday for Hemp as Bangladesh dropped as many as six catches. 

"It's something that we are working on. No one means to drop catches but when the bowlers are working hard to create opportunities, you have to take those opportunities," he said.

One of those drops were the most bizarre ones ever as three Bangladesh fielders - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shahadat Hossain and Zakir Hasan - combined to drop a catch.

"I thought [Shahadat Hossain] Dipu had the best chance to get that [catch]. Both those fielders field at short-leg so their reaction is pretty good.  I thought when it popped out, one of them would be able to get it. But unfortunately not. We don't see that often," Hemp mentioned. 

