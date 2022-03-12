Bangamata Int’l Squash Tournament opens in Chattogram

Bangamata International Squash Tournament is going to start in Chattogram participated by players from ten countries.

The tournament for both boys and girls groups will start from March 18 in the port city and will continue till March 22.

32 male and 16 female players from Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Iran, Canada,

Malaysia, Australia, Kuwait and Egypt will take part in the tournament organised by the Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation sponsored by SA Group of Industries.

The information was given at a press conference held at Chattogram Club on Saturday. SA Group General Manager Rafidul Islam conducted the conference. SA Group Managing

Director Sajjad Arefin Alam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation Retired Brigadier General GM Kamrul Islam, and others spoke on the occasion.

The men's tournament will be held at Chittagong Club and the women's at BKSP. The guests also unveiled the tournament trophy.

Sajjad Arefin said, "We have been planning to host international tournaments since last year. We are happy to be involved in this competition organised in memory of the Bangamata."

"We are committed to providing all the support needed, including the development of squash and the training of new players. We have already signed an agreement with Bangladesh Squash Federation. We are providing pure Muskan Drinking Water in all the tournaments organised by the Federation", he further said.

GM Kamrul Islam said, "It is a challenging task to organise such an international tournament for boys and girls in Chattogram at the same time. This game is getting lost in Bangladesh.

We are trying to revive this game from the dead. Our neighbouring Nepal, Sri Lanka is doing well. Bangladesh will take part in our next target SA Games."

Chattogram Club in-charge Azizul Hakim, Secretary Ashraf Uddin and others were also present.