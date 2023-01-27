Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open

Sports

Reuters
27 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 10:05 am

Related News

Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open

The 33-year-old Belarusian twice champion has worn shirts showing support for French football champions PSG at the tournament and as a gesture to her six-year-old son Leo, who is also a big fan of the Paris club.

Reuters
27 January, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 10:05 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.

The 33-year-old Belarusian twice champion has worn shirts showing support for French football champions PSG at the tournament and as a gesture to her six-year-old son Leo, who is also a big fan of the Paris club.

After an exchange of words with the chair umpire at Rod Laver Arena, Azarenka took off the PSG shirt before warming up in her regular kit against Rybakina.

"They told me to take it off twice because I had a different shirt," the 22nd seed told reporters after losing 7-6(4) 6-3 to Kazakh Rybakina.

"I think it's the issue with the sponsorships. I guess the logos are too big ... I know that I'm not allowed to play in that. I knew those type of things.

"But I can still step on the court in what I want to step on the court. I do it for my own reasons.

"My son wore the white jersey today to his practice, and I tried to wear a white jersey to my match but couldn't. So that's okay."

That was the lesser of two disappointments for the Belarusian on Thursday, as Azarenka's bid for a third title at Melbourne Park ended with some regret at her missed chances against 22nd seed Rybakina.

The 2012 and 2013 champion gave up a break in the first set and converted only three out of eight break points in the match.

Up 0-40 on Rybakina's serve at 5-5 in the first set, Azarenka could not make the Kazakh pay and never had another look after that as her error count grew and her opponent's confidence rose.

"I'm proud of myself how I fought and I tried, but just was not -- tennis-wise I felt like (I) just wasn't there, especially in the important moments when I kept creating those opportunities," said Azarenka.

"Not a great feeling right now to digest.

"But give me a couple of hours and I can have probably a better outlook on this month in Australia. I look forward to, throughout the year, what I can do."

Others

Victoria Azarenka / Paris Saint-Germain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

38m | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

1h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

2h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

16h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

17h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

19h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund