Australia edge India in thriller to reach Women's T20 World Cup semifinal

AFP
23 February, 2023, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 10:52 pm

Australia won by five runs when India finished on 167 for eight in reply to Australia's 172 for four.

Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia reached their seventh successive Women's T20 World Cup final when a thrilling Indian run chase fell agonisingly short at Newlands on Thursday.

Australia won by five runs when India finished on 167 for eight in reply to Australia's 172 for four.

Australia will face either England or South Africa in Sunday's final.

"One of the best wins I've been involved in. India came hard at us. We knew this score would've been hard to defend. We pulled through in the clutch moments," said Australia captain Meg Lanning.

India batted with aggressive intent from the first ball and for much of the innings were ahead of Australia's total at the equivalent stage despite losing three wickets in the six-over power play.

The match turned dramatically when India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was run out with just 40 runs needed off 32 balls.

Kaur batted superbly to make 52 off 34 balls. She hit a ball to deep midwicket and seemed set to complete a comfortable two runs only for her bat to jab into the turf just short of the crease. Kaur threw her bat angrily as she walked off.

"The way I got run out, can't be unluckier than that," said Kaur.

Big-hitting Richa Ghosh was caught on the boundary off Darcie Brown in the next over and India's hopes were effectively over, although Deepti Sharma kept swinging until the end, making 20 not out.

Brown earlier broke a rapid 69-run partnership between Kaur and Jemima Rodrigues when Rodrigues was caught behind attempting a ramp shot off a short delivery.

Brown took two for 18 in four overs, comfortably the best bowling performance of the day.

Beth Mooney made 54 for Australia and captain Meg Lanning scored 49 not out, including two sixes off Renuka Thakur in the last over.

There were other useful contributions from Alyssa Healy, who made 25 in an opening partnership of 52 with Mooney, and Ash Gardner, who hammered 31 off 18 balls.

Mooney was dropped by Shafali Verma at long-on when she had 34 and Lanning survived a stumping chance off late replacement Sneh Rana when she had made nine.

India were hit by the withdrawal from the tournament of seam bowler Pooja Vastrakar because of illness.

India obtained permission to bring off-spinning all-rounder Rana, a travelling reserve, into the squad and she was drafted straight into the starting team.

Cricket

