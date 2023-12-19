Australia captain Cummins scores big in IPL auction

Will we see a INR 20 crore bid in Dubai? It was the question most asked, few saw a possibility and Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Tuesday, made it a reality.

The 2016 champions, after triumphing in an intense bidding war against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, roped in the 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain, Pat Cummins for a record price of INR 20.50 crore, making him the second-most expensive player in the history of IPL.

Chennai Super Kings were the first to kick off the bidding process at the base price of INR 2 crore for the Aussie all-rounder before Mumbai Indians gave them a fierce battle as the price quickly rose to 4.8 crore with Chennai. Mumbai then backed out shortly after, and just went CSK thought they have acquired a third all-rounder after roping in World Cup's breakout star in Rachin Ravindra (Base Price of ₹50 lakh) for INR 1.8 crore, and getting back Shardul Thakur (Base Price of ₹2 crore) for INR 4 crore, RCB joined the act.

Bangalore eventually outlasted CSK after their bid of 7.8 crore, but a fresh competition on Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had acquired Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga for a steal deal (at his base price of INR 1.5 crore), emerged. The nail-biting bidding war carried on before the room broke into a big round of applause with SRH's 20-crore proposal. RCB still pushed their limit further, but it was Hyderabad who had the last laugh.

Cummins, who led Australia to a World Test Championship title win in June, retained the Ashes in England and silenced a packed Indian crowd in Ahmedabad in the ODI World Cup final, emerged among the most costliest player for the second time in IPL history. Back in 2020, he was acquired by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 15.50, which made him the most expensive foreign player. Overall, he has played 16 IPL matches, taking 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.29 and has a reputation of being a handy lower-order batter after having smashed a 14-ball 50 for KKR against Mumbai.