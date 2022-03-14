Aubameyang 'a gift from heaven': Xavi

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 05:01 pm

Aubameyang &#039;a gift from heaven&#039;: Xavi

Barcelona head coach Xavi says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is like "a gift from heaven" after the striker hit the ground running following his arrival from Arsenal.

The Gabon international was on target in Barca's 4-0 win over Osasuna on Sunday to make it six goals in nine appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions.

That is two more goals than next-best Ferran Torres has managed among Barca players since Aubameyang's first outing on February 6 in a 4-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

He is averaging 0.96 goals per 90 minutes in all competitions for the LaLiga club, compared to 0.57 across his 15 games with Arsenal prior to officially swapping clubs last month.

And with Barca enjoying their best run of league form since April 2021, Xavi has been impressed by Aubameyang's contribution in front of goal so far.

"Aubameyang is a gift from heaven," Xavi said following his side's fourth successive LaLiga victory.

"He is a positive player who always enters the room in good condition and adapts very quickly to new environments. 

"Aubameyang scores goals, creates opportunities, keeps moving. It's a privilege to lead him, he's an example for other players to follow."

Aubameyang's strike against Osasuna came after Ferran Torres had scored twice, one of those goals coming from the penalty spot, before Riqui Puig rounded off the scoring.

That was Puig's second goal for Barcelona, and a first on home soil, on what was just his third outing this calendar year.

"It's a big day for me," he told Barca TV. "It's one of the most important days of my life for scoring my first goal at the Camp Nou and I will celebrate it with my family and friends.

"The team has an idea that we didn't have before. We have some games that we have to win and we're really looking forward to them."

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Xavi / FC Barcelona

