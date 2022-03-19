Asia Cup 2022 to be held in T20 format in Sri Lanka in August-September 2022

The Asia Cup 2022 will be held in Sri Lanka between August 27 and September 11 later this year. The tournament will be played in T20 format. The Qualifiers for the same will be played from 20 August 2022 onwards.

The Asia Cup tournament is hosted every two years but the 2020 edition was canceled by the tournament's governing body the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) owing to Covid-19 and its restrictions. The Council then looked at June 2021 window for the tournament, scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, but the pandemic denied the organisers once again.

India remain the most dominant team in Asia Cup history. In 14 editions, since its inception in 1984, India have won the title seven times - 1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018. Sri Lanka is the second most successful side with five title wins - 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, and 2014.

They have also made the most appearances (14) in Asia Cup history followed by India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who have played the tournament 13 times each. Pakistan have won the remaining two times - 2000 and 2012.

Asia Cup 2022 will have six teams - India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and a Qualifier. The Qualifier tournament will be played between UAE and Kuwait, who progressed from 2020 ACC Western Region T20, and Singapore and Hing Kong, which progressed from the 2020 ACC Eastern Region T20.

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's term as the President of Asian Cricket Council has been unanimously extended by a year until the 2024 ACC AGM. The decision was taken at the ACC AGM in Colombo on Saturday.