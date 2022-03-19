Asia Cup 2022 to be held in T20 format in Sri Lanka in August-September 2022

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

Asia Cup 2022 to be held in T20 format in Sri Lanka in August-September 2022

The Asia Cup tournament is hosted every two years but the 2020 edition was canceled by the tournament's governing body the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) owing to Covid-19 and its restrictions.

Hindustan Times
19 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Asia Cup 2022 to be held in T20 format in Sri Lanka in August-September 2022

The Asia Cup 2022 will be held in Sri Lanka between August 27 and September 11 later this year. The tournament will be played in T20 format. The Qualifiers for the same will be played from 20 August 2022 onwards.

The Asia Cup tournament is hosted every two years but the 2020 edition was canceled by the tournament's governing body the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) owing to Covid-19 and its restrictions. The Council then looked at June 2021 window for the tournament, scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, but the pandemic denied the organisers once again.

India remain the most dominant team in Asia Cup history. In 14 editions, since its inception in 1984, India have won the title seven times - 1984, 1988, 1990/91, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018. Sri Lanka is the second most successful side with five title wins - 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, and 2014.

They have also made the most appearances (14) in Asia Cup history followed by India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who have played the tournament 13 times each. Pakistan have won the remaining two times - 2000 and 2012. 

Asia Cup 2022 will have six teams - India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and a Qualifier. The Qualifier tournament will be played between UAE and Kuwait, who progressed from 2020 ACC Western Region T20, and Singapore and Hing Kong, which progressed from the 2020 ACC Eastern Region T20.

Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's term as the President of Asian Cricket Council has been unanimously extended by a year until the 2024 ACC AGM. The decision was taken at the ACC AGM in Colombo on Saturday.

Cricket

Asia Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

2h | Videos
Tigers register first-ever win over SA in SA

Tigers register first-ever win over SA in SA

2h | Videos
Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

5h | Videos
President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh