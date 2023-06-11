Pakistan's hybrid model for Asia Cup likely to be approved

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 12:55 pm

It is understood that after visiting Karachi to meet with the PCB chairman Najam Sethi, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice and chairman Greg Barclay made the decision that Pakistan won't set any criteria to travel to the World Cup, providing four Asia Cup matches are held in the nation as they hold the hosting rights.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The "hybrid model" proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to have four non-India Asia Cup games in Pakistan is expected to be approved by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), which is led by the BCCI secretary Jay Shah. 

Tuesday is when the ACC is most likely to issue a formal declaration, and as soon as the hybrid model is accepted, the path will be open for the Pakistani team's trip to India for the ODI World Cup, which is set to take place in October-November. Pakistan won't have any issues playing in Ahmedabad now.

"Oman Cricket board chief Pankaj Khimji, one of the respected ACC executive board members, was entrusted to find a solution as most countries didn't want a hybrid model.

"But as of now four non-India games -- Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh -- will be held at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

"The two India vs Pakistan games and all other Super Four Games will be held in either Pallekele or Galle," an ACC board member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

September is predicted to be the month of the Asia Cup.

Playing a tournament without Pakistan would have resulted in the broadcasters contributing just half of the money pledged for the event due to the two guaranteed Indo-Pak games and potential for a third, should the two teams get to the final.

In the World Cup, India are likely to face Pakistan in Ahmedabad. Hyderabad and Chennai could host Pakistan's remaining games.

Cricket

Asia Cup / PCB / bcci

