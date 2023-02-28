Argentina's Emi Martinez voted FIFA's Best Goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez has been voted as The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2022.

Martinez has been bestowed with the prestigious honour after playing a starring role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup success.

The award was voted for by national team coaches and captains as well as expert journalists and supporters across the world.

The winner was announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, with Martinez finishing ahead of finalists Yassine Bounou and Thibaut Courtois in the polling.

Martinez was a figure of inspiration and excellence as the last line of Argentina's defence during their triumphant Qatar 2022 campaign.

The 30-year-old was a key performer for his nation and won the Golden Glove award for the tournament's best goalkeeper.

His reputation as a penalty specialist was enhanced by stunning saves in Argentina's shoot-out wins over the Netherlands in the last eight and France in the final.

That astonishing final also saw Martinez make one of the most important goalkeeping interventions in football history.

With the score locked at 3-3 and heading into the 123rd minute, France forward Randal Kolo Muani raced through on goal and let fly with a shot that looked destined for the bottom corner of the net.

Martinez made a remarkable stop with his outstretched left boot, though, to ensure the game went to penalties.

Martinez has also consistently impressed for club side Aston Villa over the past 18 months and has cemented his status as one of the Premier League's pre-eminent goalkeepers.

Martinez was Argentina's penalty shoot-out hero in their dramatic quarter-final win over the Netherlands, making two wonderful saves from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis.

Martinez put together a highlight reel of stunning saves throughout the tournament.

After lifting the World Cup trophy following Argentina's incredible final victory, Martinez enjoyed some heartwarming moments with his family on the pitch at Lusail Stadium.

﻿What they said about Martinez...﻿

"Martinez is fundamental. When opponents come to him, he always responds. He established himself in goal and we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world." Lionel Messi, Argentina captain.

"Every time he has been asked a question, he has come up with the answer. I like that he comes for crosses. Then I look at the one-v-ones, he's very good at that. But where I think he is very, very good is his distribution. The ball just flies up [from his boot] and it's inch-perfect. That's a proper weapon." Peter Schmeichel, legendary former Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper.

"We praise Messi, but Martinez is a hero. He is a bit crazy as well!" Pablo Zabaleta, ex-Argentina defender.

How The Best FIFA Men's ﻿Goalkeeper winner was decided

Five players were initially nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award, having been chosen by a panel of experts.

From this shortlist, votes were cast by men's national team coaches, men's national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA's official website. Voters made their first, second and third choices for the winner.

Points were given to nominees depending on where they were placed (five points for first, three for second and one for third).

Nominated national team captains could not vote for themselves.

Selections from the four voting groups – coaches, captains, journalists, and fans – each counted for 25 per cent of the total vote, irrespective of the number of voters from each group.

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award was presented to the individual with the most points.

The voting procedure for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award was supervised by independent observers.