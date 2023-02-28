Argentina's Emi Martinez voted FIFA's Best Goalkeeper

Sports

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 03:35 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 03:44 am

Related News

Argentina's Emi Martinez voted FIFA's Best Goalkeeper

The winner was announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, with Martinez finishing ahead of finalists Yassine Bounou and Thibaut Courtois in the polling.

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 03:35 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 03:44 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Emiliano Martinez has been voted as The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper 2022.

Martinez has been bestowed with the prestigious honour after playing a starring role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup success.

The award was voted for by national team coaches and captains as well as expert journalists and supporters across the world.

The winner was announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, with Martinez finishing ahead of finalists Yassine Bounou and Thibaut Courtois in the polling.

Martinez was a figure of inspiration and excellence as the last line of Argentina's defence during their triumphant Qatar 2022 campaign.

The 30-year-old was a key performer for his nation and won the Golden Glove award for the tournament's best goalkeeper.

His reputation as a penalty specialist was enhanced by stunning saves in Argentina's shoot-out wins over the Netherlands in the last eight and France in the final.

That astonishing final also saw Martinez make one of the most important goalkeeping interventions in football history.

With the score locked at 3-3 and heading into the 123rd minute, France forward Randal Kolo Muani raced through on goal and let fly with a shot that looked destined for the bottom corner of the net.

Martinez made a remarkable stop with his outstretched left boot, though, to ensure the game went to penalties.

Martinez has also consistently impressed for club side Aston Villa over the past 18 months and has cemented his status as one of the Premier League's pre-eminent goalkeepers.

Martinez was Argentina's penalty shoot-out hero in their dramatic quarter-final win over the Netherlands, making two wonderful saves from Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis.

Martinez put together a highlight reel of stunning saves throughout the tournament. 

After lifting the World Cup trophy following Argentina's incredible final victory, Martinez enjoyed some heartwarming moments with his family on the pitch at Lusail Stadium.

 

﻿What they said about Martinez...﻿

"Martinez is fundamental. When opponents come to him, he always responds. He established himself in goal and we have one of the best goalkeepers in the world." Lionel Messi, Argentina captain.

"Every time he has been asked a question, he has come up with the answer. I like that he comes for crosses. Then I look at the one-v-ones, he's very good at that. But where I think he is very, very good is his distribution. The ball just flies up [from his boot] and it's inch-perfect. That's a proper weapon." Peter Schmeichel, legendary former Manchester United and Denmark goalkeeper.

"We praise Messi, but Martinez is a hero. He is a bit crazy as well!" Pablo Zabaleta, ex-Argentina defender.

 

How The Best FIFA Men's ﻿Goalkeeper winner was decided

  • Five players were initially nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award, having been chosen by a panel of experts.

  • From this shortlist, votes were cast by men's national team coaches, men's national team captains, football journalists, and fans who voted on FIFA's official website. Voters made their first, second and third choices for the winner.

  • Points were given to nominees depending on where they were placed (five points for first, three for second and one for third).

  • Nominated national team captains could not vote for themselves.

  • Selections from the four voting groups – coaches, captains, journalists, and fans – each counted for 25 per cent of the total vote, irrespective of the number of voters from each group.

  • The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award was presented to the individual with the most points.

The voting procedure for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award was supervised by independent observers.

Football

Emiliano Martinez / FIFA Best Awards

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

21h | Panorama
Caption: A women weeps as she stands near rubble and damages following an earthquake in Gaziantep, Turkey, 7 February 2023. Photo: Reuters

Turkey earthquake: How are the true costs calculated?

20h | Panorama
Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

Sesh Sarga: A voyage through the waves of human emotions

19h | Panorama
Zurhem set the stage on fire with sexy white ensembles. The dance performance by Shudipto and his teammates wearing all white was rather soothing, a balancing act that made the show memorable for the audience. Photo: Courtesy

Zurhem SS23: Of Divinity, femininity & inclusivity

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

10h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

19h | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover