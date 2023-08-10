After Emi Martinez, Argentine World Cup winner Angel di Maria could visit Bangladesh

After Emi Martinez paid a visit to Bangladesh, there is now a window of opportunity for another Argentina World Cup-winning player to come to Dhaka, Angel di Maria.

Kolkata's entrepreneur Satadru Dutta is once again the man with the plan as he looks to bring the Argentine winger to India in October, according to reports.

On the matter of Di Maria's visit, Satadru told the media, "The plan is for Di Maria to visit Kolkata on 21 and 22 October and then visit Dhaka on 23 October. At the moment, we are working on how he can go to Dhaka. We will confirm the details soon."

Although Emi visited Bangladesh earlier in July, there was a lot of criticism about fans not being able to interact during that time.

"This time we are working to make sure general fans get to interact with Di Maria," Satadru added.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) was not involved in any capacity during Emi's visit and that was also another reason for fan backlash, especially when Bangladesh's captain Jamal Bhuyan tried to meet Emi but couldn't.

BFF General Secretary Imran Hossain told the media they are "unaware of Di Maria's visit."

"If the BFF is contacted about the matter, we will definitely try and make arrangements. The organisation that brought Emi last time didn't contact us. I myself contacted them to no avail," he concluded.