Argentina knock Brazil's men's football team out of Paris Olympics

Sports

AFP
12 February, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 01:36 pm

Related News

Argentina knock Brazil's men's football team out of Paris Olympics

Champions in Rio 2016 and the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, Brazil only needed a draw against their arch-continental rivals on the final day of the South American pre-Olympic tournament in Venezuela.

AFP
12 February, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2024, 01:36 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Brazil were denied the chance of winning a third straight men's Olympic football title after a 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Sunday knocked them out of qualifying for the Paris Games.

Champions in Rio 2016 and the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, Brazil only needed a draw against their arch-continental rivals on the final day of the South American pre-Olympic tournament in Venezuela.

But Argentina it is who now go to France, seeking a third title after 2004 and 2008, courtesy of Luciano Gondou's second-half goal in Caracas.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Paraguay claimed the other ticket to Paris 2024 from South America with a 2-0 victory over Venezuela.

Midfielder Diego Gomez with a penalty in the 48th minute and forward Marcelo Perez in the 75th minute scored the goals for Carlos Jara Saguier's Paraguay, who topped the standings in the qualifying tournament ahead of Argentina.

The qualifying tournament was restricted to under-23 players, unlike at the Olympics, where teams are allowed to call on the services of three overage reinforcements.

And Argentina will now be on the phone to try to persuade one very special 36-year-old player, Lionel Messi who starred in the 2008 run to Olympic gold, to join them in Paris.

"Everyone knows my relationship with Leo... and the doors are open for him to join us," said coach Javier Mascherano, a long-time former team-mate of Messi's with Argentina.

"It's up to him."

Football

Paris Olympics / Argentina Football Team / Brazil Football Team / Argentina vs Brazil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Darwin at 215: Survival of the fittest in the age of AI

6h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Glamour and glow: The magic of celebrity beauty brands

3h | Brands
Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

1d | Crime

More Videos from TBS

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

Labour exports tumble to 9-month low in Jan

1h | Videos
Janata leads, BASIC lags in written-off loan recovery

Janata leads, BASIC lags in written-off loan recovery

46m | Videos
Book fair has started in Chattogram

Book fair has started in Chattogram

2h | Videos
Nvidia’s Pursuit of $30 Billion Custom Chip Opportunity

Nvidia’s Pursuit of $30 Billion Custom Chip Opportunity

4h | Videos